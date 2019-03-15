KEY POINTS:

• 49 confirmed dead in terrorist shootings at two Christchurch mosques

• 41 killed at mosque near Hagley Park, seven at Linwood, and one died in hospital

• More than 40 people were hospitalised with a range of injuries, including a critically hurt 5-year-old boy flown to Starship

•Shooter had five weapons including two semi-automatic guns - and PM Jacinda Ardern says: 'Our gun laws will change'

Tauranga is in mourning for the 49 people massacred in yesterday's terrorist attack.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said flags on all public buildings in the area were on half mast to mark a country in mourning, on direction of the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

The New Zealand flag on Elizabeth St is flying at half mast. Photo / Andrew Warner

He contacted the Christchurch Mayor and Deputy Mayor yesterday on behalf of the people of Tauranga to express their shock and let the people of Christchurch know that Tauranga is thinking of them.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and his daughter Ameilia, 10, have placed flowers along with many others this morning at the Tauranga Mosque on Eighteenth Ave.

There will be a combined churches prayer vigil at the Holy Trinity Church on Monday to mourn for the 49 people slain in yesterday's terrorist attack.

Holy Trinity co-vicar Dale Williamson said she had sent an invite to all members of the Tauranga Ministry Association.

The prayer vigil will be open to anyone.

"Everyone is welcome to come.

"It will be a simple vigil, and an opportunity for people can light a candle to express their grief and shock and their love for those who have suffered as a result of this tragedy."

Rev Williamson said, like everyone, she was shocked that such a horrific event had happened in New Zealand.

Her thoughts were with those who had lost loved ones, those who had been injured, the emergency services and the children who had to be locked down in their schools, including her own grandchildren in Christchurch, as a result of the tragic event.

"People in New Zealand must have the opportunity to express their faith in safety without threats.

"I'm in total disbelief that this has happened in our country.

"This is not New Zealand, this is not what goes on in New Zealand. It's a terrible tragedy."

*What*

Combined Churches Prayer Vigil.

*Where* Holy Trinity Church, 215 Devonport Rd)

*When* March 18, 7pm