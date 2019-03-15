Global media are focused on the Christchurch massacre and the world's horror at the carnage.

News sites around the world are leading with stories and live updates on the terrorist attack on two mosques which have left 49 people dead and 48 others injured.

The Australian and the Sydney Morning Herald carry pictures of one of the alleged offenders and look into his background.

The Sydney Morning Herald also features Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's "swift and strong" repudiation of Queensland Senator Fraser Anning's linking of Muslim immigration to the terror attack.

Anning tweeted: "Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?"

Morrison said Anning's comments had no place in Australia.

United States-based CNN's home page leads with the headline, "New Zealand mourns 'darkest day' after mosques terror attack".

The New York Times home page features six stories related to the shootings. One looks at New Zealand's gun laws.

"While New Zealand's laws governing the purchase of semiautomatic rifles are more restrictive than those in the United States," the article says, "the country is much freer with firearms than Australia is, allowing most guns to be purchased without requiring them to be tracked."

The Guardian is leading with known details of one of the alleged offenders, with other stories about survivors and the nationalities of those killed.

In India, the website of one of the country's largest newspapers, the Hindustan Times, carries a story headed, "9 Indian-origin people missing after New Zealand shootings that killed 49".

The Pakistan Today news site is leading with an agency story summarising the shootings, and the Anning story under the headline "Christchurch shooting; Australia senator slammed over Islamophobic letter".

The Pakistan Today agency story includes tweets in which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks, and that he blamed "these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim".