Muslim world leaders have joined the worldwide condemnation of today's terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: "Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "On behalf of my country, I offer my condolences to the Islamic world and the people of New Zealand, who have been targeted by this deplorable act - the latest example of rising racism and Islamophobia."

Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, strongly condemned the shooting, Al Jazeera reported.

"The government and the people of Indonesia convey deep condolences to the victims and their families," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

She earlier said six Indonesians were inside one of the mosques. Three escaped and three were unaccounted for.

Al Jazeera said Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition, said one Malaysian was wounded in the attack which he described as a "black tragedy facing humanity and universal peace".

"I am deeply saddened by this uncivilised act, which goes against humanistic values and took the lives of civilians," he said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and the people of New Zealand."

Western leaders have also spoken out against the attacks.

Angela Merkel, seen here with Jacinda Ardern last year, said she "mourns with New Zealanders". Photo / File

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said she condemned the attacks in New Zealand, Deutsche Welle reported.

"I mourn with the New Zealanders for their fellow citizens, who were peacefully praying when attacked in their mosques and murdered out of racist hatred," said Merkel. "We stand side by side against such terror."

British Prime Minister Theresa May took time out from the Brexit crisis to tweet: "On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison placed Australian flags at half-mast as a mark of respect to the 49 people killed in Christchurch.

Morrison confirmed that one of the four people arrested for the attacks was an Australian citizen.