For Kiwis who would like to help support the victims of the Mosque shootings, they can now donate money to a Givealittle page.

An official page created by the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups has raised over $17,000 so far.

"This is the official Victim Support donation page for victims of the Canterbury shootings," they wrote.

"Dozens of families have been bereaved and many more injured by today's horrific shootings.

"They deserve our help and support! All donations received to this page will be used to provide support and resources for people affected by the Christchurch shootings and their family members."

The Givealittle page is assumed to be overwhelmed with traffic, which is the possible reason why the website is intermittently crashing.

Meanwhile, messages of support for the victims of the Christchurch shootings are pouring in from around New Zealand and the world.

Christchurch Anglican Bishop Peter Carrell said churches would also pray for the shooters and their supporters because they "must have such hatred in their hearts, such misalignment of the value of human life, that they too need our prayer".

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shooters were not "us" - New Zealanders.

"There is no place in our home for them," she said.

Christchurch Bishop Peter Carrell on behalf of the leaders of Canterbury churches: "Across the churches of Christchurch and Canterbury, we are praying for our Muslim brothers and sisters, for those injured and those who have lost loved ones, for the police, ambulance and other emergency services, and for all in the city of Christchurch who are feeling distress and fear due to this event. We are upholding you all in our prayers. We pray too for the shooters and their supporters, because for any person to do this, they must have such hatred in their hearts, such misalignment of the value of human life, that they too, need our prayer."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the victims of the Christchurch shooting "are us" but the shooters are not. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

: "Many of the people affected by this act of extreme violence will be from our refugee and migrant communities. New Zealand is their home. They are us. The person or people who carried out this act of unprecedented violence are not. There is no place in our home for them."

Dame Patsy Reddy, Governor-General. Photo / File

Dame Patsy Reddy, Governor-General

: "Our hearts go out to the people of Christchurch, especially the people directly affected by this afternoon's terrible violence. Our thoughts are with them, their families and friends. Now more than ever is the time to affirm the values that we hold dear - compassion, kindness and tolerance."

Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch. Photo / File

Lianne Dalziel, Christchurch Mayor

: "As a city we have faced more than our fair share of tragedy and adversity in the past few years. We will not be bowed by hatred and division. We will stand united in our grief and we will work together to create a welcoming, safe environment for everyone."

Abann Yor, Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition: "What's happening in Christchurch is not really reflective of New Zealand's shared values. New Zealand is a safe haven for many humanitarian backgrounds. This shooting is not something we can tolerate and we will be standing with those who've been affected by it."

Paul Hunt, Chief Human Rights Commissioner: ""We join the rest of New Zealand in deep sorrow as we mourn those whose lives have been tragically taken. There is no place for hate in New Zealand. We urge Kiwis to stand together in unity."

Gregory Fortuin, former Race Relations Conciliator. Photo / File

Gregory Fortuin, former Race Relations Conciliator

: "This despicable act of evil and hatred will forever soil our history. The tragedy is this is not who we are as New Zealanders. Our hearts and prayers are with all our Muslim brothers and sisters and the wider community across the country."

Tony Kan, NZ Friends of Israel Association: ""We hope that a spirit of forgiveness prevails over any desire for revenge and hate. May the people of Christchurch show the world that even in this, it can respond with grace, compassion and dignity. We hope that there will be no ongoing ethnic or religious conflict arising from this tragedy."

Kate Davenport QC, president of the NZ Bar Association. Photo / File

Kate Davenport, QC, NZ Bar Association

: "The NZ Bar Association is shocked and deeply saddened at today's unprecedented act of violence for this country. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and for everyone who is dealing with these such hateful and despicable incidents."

Out of respect and in condolence for all those killed in the terrorist attack in New Zealand, I have asked for flags to be flown at half-mast. pic.twitter.com/0qgIrmdgoH — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister

: "I'm horrified by the reports I'm following of the serious shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The situation is still unfolding but our thoughts and prayers are with our Kiwi cousins."

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019

Tim Cook, Apple chief executive

: "Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. 'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.' - MLK [Martin Luther King]."