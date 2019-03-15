A horrific shooting at a Christchurch mosque was livestreamed for 17 minutes by the gunman.

The shooter identified himself as "Brenton Tarrant" - a white, 28-year-old Australian-born man.

Canterbury police said it was working to have the footage removed from social media.

"Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. "

Advertisement

The livestream began as the gunman drove to the Al Noor Mosque in Deans Ave, parking his car in a nearby driveway.

The gunman as he sped away from the mosque, firing several shotgun blasts at a vehicle.

The beige station wagon contains a cache of weapons and ammunition in the front passenger seat and boot, along with petrol canisters.

He then armed himself and walked into the mosque, with the first victim shot in the doorway.



The gunman was armed with at least one semi-automatic firearm and multiple ammunition clips. Messages in white writing were scrawled on the gun and ammunition.

Inside the gunman's vehicle.

Once inside he began shooting indiscriminately.

The gunman filmed the entire shooting on a helmet cam.

The gunman stalked the mosque rooms firing repeatedly, stopping several times to re-load.

He then exited the mosque through the front door - after just under three minutes inside and headed into the street – firing random shots as cars drove past.

He returned to a beige Subaru station wagon parked in a nearby driveway to get more ammunition from the boot.

He fired more shots on the street at no apparent target and said: "Looks like we won't get the bird today boys".

A Twitter account in the name of Brenton Tarrant shows firearms and ammunition with write messages scrawled on them.

He then re-entered the mosque to check for survivors – and began firing again.



As he left the mosque the second time he repeatedly shot a woman in the street.

He gets in his car and drives away. One vehicle that nearly pulled into his path was fired at several times with a shotgun.

The 17-minute video ends as the gunman drives away at speed.

In a lengthy manifesto published online the supposed shooter outlined who he was and why he carried out the massacre at the Christchurch mosque.

Twitter has suspended the account in the name "Brenton Tarrant".