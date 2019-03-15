A 14-year-old witness to the mosque shooting has described the "running and screaming" that followed.

Idris Khairuddin says prayers were just about to begin when he heard multiple gunshots.

"At first I thought it was just like construction work or something, then people were all running and screaming," said the 14-year-old Hillmorton High School student.

His uncle Tamizi was one of about six persons he knew got shot.

Idris said he was sitting near the door, he said he saw people falling down but wasn't sure if they were injured.

"I just ran as fast as I could, over the fence to Hagley Park, I didn't stop," he said.

"The gun shots sounded like pop, pop, pop...I heard over 50."

Idris and his uncle were both Malaysians living in Christchurch.

"My uncle got shot in his backside, I am just praying it is not too serious."

"This week is the first time I went to the mosque...I am still shaking, and I am traumatised," Idris said.

He said everything was a chaos as people scrambled to get out of the mosque.