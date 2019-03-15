KEY POINTS:

• Reports gunman opened fire inside mosque in Christchurch's Hagley Park

• Man describes running for his life as at least two gunmen opened fire

• Armed police also at second mosque in suburb of Linwood

• Police tell everyone in centre city to stay indoors

Gunmen have opened fire at mosques in Christchurch, with reports of casualties and police urging residents to stay indoors.

A dead body has been seen lying near Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and a second gunman has been seen near Linwood Masjid mosque.

A Christchurch Star reporter saw a dead body lying close at Palazzo Lane near Al Noor Mosque.

The body has been covered with clothing.

A witness has seen a child lying in the middle of Dean Ave and another man has told the Herald his relative was shot inside the mosque.

There has been reports of up to six casualties.

A Newstalk ZB reporter has spoken to people who were inside the mosque, she says they were covered in blood, and told her a "a lot of people are dead".

A woman told the Christchurch Star she lay in her car near the mosque as four to five men came running towards her.

She was unsure if they were gunmen.

Moments earlier she heard what she thought was gunfire.

"When the noise got louder I saw four or five men running. I put my seat down and lay down so they wouldn't see me.

"I didn't think I'd live to see this happening in my country," she said.

Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Mark Nichols, manager of Premium Tyres and Auto in Linwood, said he a gunman ran past his shop around 45 minutes ago.

He heard five gunshots, and he believed the activity was centred around the nearby Linwood Masjid mosque.

He saw two injured people carried on stretchers past his shop. Both appeared to be alive.

Eye witnesses say they've seen about six people taken into Christchurch Hospital, two with serious injuries.

Mohan Ibrahim described to the Herald running for his life to escape the gunman. He was one of 200 people in Christchurch's Masjid Al Noor mosque when he heard shots being fired.

"At first we thought it was an electric shock but then all these people started running."

He said there had been lots of people killed and many injured.

"I still have friends inside.

"I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven't heard from. I am scared for my friends lives."

Benjamin Jellie said he ran outside when he heard gunshots.

"I saw people jumping over the back fence of the mosque into Oakward Close. I heard at least 20 [gunshots]."

"I heard about eight at the start and then it went quiet for about 30 seconds or a minute and then it started again. I heard about eight more and then there was another minute and another eight," Jellie said.

"Those coming over the fence, all adults and including at least three men, were screaming and crying."

He believed the injured were all conscious.

The injured were very quiet, Jellie said.

The Bangladesh cricket team was at the mosque for Friday prayer when the shooting started.

The team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in the third cricket test starting tomorrow.

Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team said: "The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after [the incident]. They didn't see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground [Hagley Oval] and just started running.

"The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don't know how many [shots] there were. This happened at about 1.45pm."

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

A massive police response is under way after reports of the shooting at 1.40pm.

Armed police have been deployed on Deans Ave near Hagley Park.

Police have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

Police can be seen near the Christchurch Mosque, which is on Deans Ave.

Armed police can be seen on central Christchurch streets. Photo / Jacob Savage

A taxi driver in Deans Ave told Newstalk ZB that a jogger in the park said shots had been fired inside the mosque.

"Police and ambulance are coming from every direction".

The interior of the Al Noor Mosque in Hagley Park. Photo / Supplied

Ten emergency service vehicles are at the scene and police say it is an "evolving situation".

Deans Ave has been closed between Moorhouse Avenue and Riccarton Road. Road users are advised to avoid the area.

In Cathedral Square, at the climate protest a police officer asked for everyone to make their way home immediately.

The police officer said there had been an incident and students should go straight home.

A person shared this post to a Christchurch parents Facebook page. Photo / Facebook

Jacob Savage posted to Facebook: "Stay away from Gloucester Street and Linwood Avenue is there a police everywhere on the corner with guns and all"

Christchurch Hospital is reportedly in lockdown.

Police confirmed at 2.41pm that all Christchurch schools had been placed into lockdown.

St Margaret's College told parents not to contact the school as "the phones are currently closed".

"All students are safe and those who are on the Climate Strike have been taken to a safe area by the staff accompanying them."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her events in New Plymouth this afternoon.

Ardern has been in New Plymouth for various announcements and a school visit. She had been due to to open the Womad music festival this evening.

- More to come