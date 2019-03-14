Police were involved in two pursuits early this morning in Auckland, one involving youths and another where a car eventually ran over road spikes before crashing into a pole.

It comes as the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and police are due to release findings into a joint-review on police pursuits later today.

The first incident began at 4.12am in Onehunga after a speeding vehicle failed to stop for police.

Police pursued but abandoned their chase after 1 to 2 minutes.

Advertisement

The vehicle later crashed on Pah Rd. Police said no one was injured and three people were take into custody.

Charges were not clear however if any of them were charged they would be referred to Youth Aid.

The second incident at 4.20am in Takanini started after a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in Manuroa Rd.

The vehicle fled and police followed, then the vehicle was spiked, and the car hit a light post at the corner of Alfriston Rd and Great South Rd soon after.

Two people, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were taken into custody.

Charges were unclear at this stage.

The power to the lights was restored at 7.20am, Auckland Transport confirmed.

UPDATE 7:20AM

These traffic signals now operating normally again. ^TP

https://t.co/CYLp2knWeR — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 14, 2019

Two days ago, a resident of a Sunnyvale cul-de-sac described to the Herald how he and another person narrowly escaped being run over by a driver of a stolen vehicle as their children watched in terror.

The car involved, which later crashed after a police pursuit in West Auckland, was reported to police for erratic driving four hours before a pursuit.

The vehicle, a red Mazda Demio, was identified by police as a stolen vehicle around 11.45pm.

Police attempted to pull the driver over until the person fled and a pursuit began.

The chase was abandoned, and soon after the vehicle was found crashed into a Henderson property near the intersection of Lincoln and Triangle Rds.

The driver of a stolen Mazda Demio crashed into a tree following a police pursuit down Lincoln Road, Henderson on Wednesday. Photo / SNPA/ Hayden Woodward

Resident Wasi Ali said the car was driving at speeds around 80km/h down Sunshine Blvd around 7.30pm, four hours before the chase.

He and his wife were alerted to the car on their street by the noise of a screaming car engine and burning tyres.

Fearing for the safety of the children, he went out on to the road to try stop the car.

"I was in the middle of the road and he went on the footpath and almost ran me over."

"It was a hell of a speed. I would say there were going 80km/h easily."

Police confirmed they received reports of a speeding vehicle on Sunshine Blvd in Sunnyvale about 7.20pm.

"It appears children were playing in the cul-de-sac at the time but there were no reported injuries.

"The vehicle is thought to be the same one involved in a fleeing-driver incident shortly before midnight."