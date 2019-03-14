Fire service crews on Auckland's North Shore have been kept on their toes tonight, taking on two separate house fires.

Three crews were tasked with taking on a blaze in Beach Haven which ignited shortly before 8pm but was quickly contained, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A couple of hours later three fire crews were sent to Totara Vale, near Wairau Valley to put out another house fire shortly after 10pm.

Smoke rising from the fire had a red tinge at the bottom before quickly transitioning into thick black smoke as the wind pushed it away from the property.

The Fenz spokesman said the blaze at Totara Vale was quickly contained by fire crews on the scene.