Police have arrested two men in relation to a sexual assault reported earlier this year in Cromwell.

The arrests were made in Hastings on Wednesday related to the attacked alleged to have taken place on Feburary 3.

The assault reportedly occurred on the lakefront near old Cromwell town.

A 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man have been jointly charged with

abduction, sexual violation, and injuring during the commission of a crime, and

impeding breathing.

Advertisement

Both were scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday.

Police said they were unable to make further comment as the matter was before the

court.