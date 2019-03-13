A personal mobility chair, designed in Ōtaki, has hit the international market.

Kevin Halsall created the Ogo device, a high-tech motorised chair on two wheels, a few years ago which has now been modified and rebranded as Omeo.

Orders were already rolling out and there were inquiries from all around the world.

He said Omeo had been rigorously tested against of exacting world safety standards and was ready for mass production and international distribution.

Advertisement

"Omeo is changing lives and levelling the playing field in so many ways."

Omeo engaged body and mind together, prompting weight to shift in the direction required as well as providing a complete sense of balance not to mention a low impact workout.

"The dynamic seat control and self-balancing technology means you intuitively govern the direction, speed and braking of the device through body movements — completely handsfree.

"Its hands free operation and range of all-terrain tyres give users the freedom to play sport, move around the workspace and navigate just about any environment from city sidewalks and trains to farm tracks and the beach.

"Innovative self-levelling legs provide a stable platform to transfer on and off, and its 38km battery range and powerful headlights allow users to get from A-B at any time of the day or night."

Combining cool and intelligent design, users can 'grab life by the wheels' in five neat colours and modify their ride to suit their lifestyle.

The accessory holder provides for a range of things, smartphone, cup holder, water bottle, fishing rod or camera clips and others.

Early user Sarah LaBrooy was involved in the process of developing the new brand name.

"The name Omeo has no particular meaning but if my experience is anything to go by I believe it will, in time, invoke an image of freedom, joy and smart technology."

Omeo Technology head office, with its administration, research and development areas, remains based in the founders' hometown of Ōtaki.

The Omeo is also locally assembled and distributed internationally from an ISO accredited manufacturer in Hutt City, Wellington.

"Our business model has been crafted around the needs of the consumer so that they have an affordable, safe, reliable and fun product," Kevin said.

"Our mission is to get the Omeo to as many people as possible who can benefit from it."

www.omeotechnology.com