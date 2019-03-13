

Could you spend $11 million in a day after winning Lotto Powerball?

One lucky Lotto player took home an incredible $11m after purchasing their ticket at Hawke's Bay's golden store Stortford Lodge Unichem on Wednesday.

Managing Director of Tremains Simon Tremain reckons it's possible with the amount of luxury property available on the Hawke's Bay market.

"There's just so much on offer out there. There's a property for sale out on Craggy Range Rd, near Havelock, which is up for sale again after two years - the current owner is just wanting to move a little closer to town.

The beautiful property is being sold by Sotheby's International Real Estate for around $4m mark.

A property on Craggy Range Rd, Havelock North, is worth at least $4 million and is being sold by Sotheby's International Realty. Photo / Supplied

"That's a good one to have on your shopping list, then to top it up you could invest in some commercial property and there's some really good potential in the Havelock North CBD, Taradale or the Napier CBD."

Tremain said industrial property was another track to go down.

"There are quite a few newly built cool store options available if you're looking for investments and there's also good land for development too around Hawke's Bay."

If property doesn't float your boat, why not try a car - perhaps one for over $300,000 which comes complete with a lounge inside it.

The BMW N760i features a small wine fridge, tray table and built-in screen in the back seat, or if that's far too mundane you can lie back and look at the LED star-lit ceiling - in broad daylight.

If you want a new motor you could purchase a BMW M760 for over $300,000 with the Hawke's Bay BMW selling one of the only two in the country. Photo / Supplied.

Hastings BMW dealer principal James Ridley said there were only two of the model in the country with one right here in Hastings.

"If you've got that kind of money then this car is a good weekend cruiser. Otherwise there's the BMW 420i - a nice little convertible which is good for enjoying the Hawke's Bay sun."

With red leather seats, the sleek grey model sits at just over $100,000.

The eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive could reach 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds - not as fast as its cousin the 420i, which can reach 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The 2018 Lexus LC500 was also an option with Hastings Lexus sales manager Peter Gregory pricing it at about $220,000.

Powered by a five litre V8 engine, it could go from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

"It's not a racing car it's actually a luxury sports coupe, we retail the most in New Zealand and probably sell about one a year."

We all know diamonds are a girl's best friend and so does Havelock North jeweller Monique Therese, who's most valuable piece of jewellery is on sale for $30,000.

Handmade by Therese herself, the topaz necklace is dazzled in both black, canary, and golden yellow diamonds which are embedded into rose, white and yellow gold.

"It took me about 25 hours to make this. It also came fifth in New Zealand at a national jewellery competition, so I was pretty happy with that."

Other unique pieces of her collection included sapphire diamond earrings for $13,500 or a champagne diamond ring for $10,000.

If race horses are more your cup of tea, then you could purchase one in the millions according to Hawke's Bay trainer John Bary who said the most expensive racehorse - Don Eduardo - was sold in New Zealand for $3.2 million.

"It's all to do with the way they look, their breeding, all sorts of factors - funnily enough he only won one race I think," Bary said.

"I've sold race horses in Hawke's Bay for high prices, but certainly not that high."

General manager of the Hawke's Bay Helicopter Trust Ian Wilmot said $11m would buy two more rescue helicopters.

"Feel free to pass on my details, if you're having trouble spending the money," he laughed.