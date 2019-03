One person has died at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and ute on State Highway 29 near Matamata in the North Island.

At least one other person has been injured.

The road is blocked at the site of the crash between Pond and Hopkins Rds.

SH29 HINUERA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:10AM

Due to a serious crash a section of #SH29 is CLOSED in the Hinuera area (intersection of #SH27 & #SH29). Allow extra time for a short detour via Trotman Rd: https://t.co/PVvbjiDBZF ^TP pic.twitter.com/afw22RgZS5 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) March 13, 2019

Police were called to the scene at 5.15am today and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.