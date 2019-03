Two people have had to be cut free from their wrecked car after a collision with a truck in Manawatu this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the received a report just after 9am two people were trapped in their car after a crash with a truck on State Highway 1 between Bulls and Sanson near Tangimoana Rd.

SH1 OHAKEA, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - REPORTS OF A CRASH - 9:30AM

We have reports of a truck #crash near Tangimoana Rd. Emergency services and our crews are en route. Please take extra care and expect #delays in both directions between Bulls and Sanson. More info to come. ^EH pic.twitter.com/Unvnd8F9g4 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) March 12, 2019

The people had been extricated and were in the care of St John ambulance, he said.

More to come.