Two people have had to be cut free from their wrecked car after a collision with a truck in Manawatu this morning.

An officer surveys the damage to a car after two injured people had to be cut free after a collision with a truck at Sanson. Photo / Merania Karauria

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the service received a report just after 9am two people were trapped in their car after a crash with a truck on a passing on State Highway 1 between Bulls and Sanson.

SH1 OHAKEA, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - REPORTS OF A CRASH - 9:30AM

We have reports of a truck #crash near Tangimoana Rd. Emergency services and our crews are en route. Please take extra care and expect #delays in both directions between Bulls and Sanson. More info to come. ^EH pic.twitter.com/Unvnd8F9g4 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) March 12, 2019

Ohakea highway patrol Senior Sergeant Sarn Paroli said a small truck was believed to have been travelling north and collided with a silver Toyota Cynos carrying two occupants, travelling south.

The pair suffered serious injuries and were taken by St John Ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.

There were road works in the area and, just north of the crash site, traffic was slowed to 30km/h.

Paroli said the truck driver was shaken but was not thought to have needed hospital treatment.

Paroli emphasised the safety messages such as driving to suit the conditions. Rain began falling shortly after the crash.

Only yesterday, the NZTA noted the area was a black spot and the road works north of the site were intended to remove the south passing lane to stop cars speeding, for the safety of traffic exiting the Ohakea Airbase.

Police would investigate the cause of the crash.