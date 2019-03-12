Two people have had to be cut free from their wrecked car after a collision with a truck in Manawatu this morning.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the service received a report just after 9am two people were trapped in their car after a crash with a truck on a passing on State Highway 1 between Bulls and Sanson.
Ohakea highway patrol Senior Sergeant Sarn Paroli said a small truck was believed to have been travelling north and collided with a silver Toyota Cynos carrying two occupants, travelling south.
The pair suffered serious injuries and were taken by St John Ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital.
There were road works in the area and, just north of the crash site, traffic was slowed to 30km/h.
Paroli said the truck driver was shaken but was not thought to have needed hospital treatment.
Paroli emphasised the safety messages such as driving to suit the conditions. Rain began falling shortly after the crash.
Only yesterday, the NZTA noted the area was a black spot and the road works north of the site were intended to remove the south passing lane to stop cars speeding, for the safety of traffic exiting the Ohakea Airbase.
Police would investigate the cause of the crash.