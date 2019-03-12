The lawyer of a grandmother on trial for the manslaughter of her infant grandson has pointed to asphyxiation, not heatstroke, as the cause of death.

Isaiah Neil died after he was left in a hot car for several hours in November 2015 but in the High Court at Hamilton today lawyer Susan Gray questioned whether Isaiah was in bed with his parents before 111 was called.

The 8-month-old baby's parents Shane Neil and Lacey Te Whetu have previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but Te Whetu's mother Donna Catherine Parangi - who was heavily involved in the care of her grandchildren - pleaded not guilty.

On the day Isaiah died Te Whetu, Parangi and Neil all smoked synthetic cannabis at the Rūātoki home they shared with extended family members.

Isaiah, who had been sick with bronchitis, had been snuffly and not sleeping well, was left asleep in his car seat while the trio slept after getting stoned on a "powerful batch" of the drug.

When Neil awoke he retrieved Isaiah from the car and earlier reported the baby was hot, sweaty and limp.

Te Whetu testified that she woke up about 3.30pm when Neil handed her the infant, and tried to give Isaiah a bottle in bed at the same time Neil returned to the bed.

"He just felt like any other kid felt when they're in a deep sleep," Te Whetu told the court.

Gray questioned whether Te Whetu was worried but Te Whetu said she wasn't concerned by the baby's condition.

Te Whetu, 29, told the jury of eight men and four women that Isaiah was only in the bed with her and Neil for a few minutes.

When Isaiah wouldn't take the bottle she put him in his cot. At 6.30pm Te Whetu woke up again and went into a full panic when she couldn't rouse the baby.

Gray questioned what blankets were in the cot to which Te Whetu replied quilts and another big blanket.

Gray also asked whether Isaiah's older, toddler, brother had climbed into the cot but Te Whetu said he had never done that before.

The court heard that Neil had a much closer bond with his daughter than with his two sons and refused to look after the boys.

When Te Whetu discovered Isaiah lifeless in the cot she rang 111 but Neil was so sleepy he could not relay the CPR instructions to Te Whetu.

She screamed at him to "f**ken wake up" but he did not.

Gray questioned whether Isaiah might have been injured that afternoon, after he was removed from the car, when a large bruise and abrasion was found on the baby's abdomen.

Te Whetu admitted she had not noticed any bruising that morning when she dressed the little boy and only noticed it when paramedics arrived that night.

"So something happened to Isaiah that afternoon," Gray asked.

Te Whetu: "I'm not sure if I just didn't see it because I wasn't looking."

Gray: "The bruising on the tummy is pretty big though isn't it?".

Gray asked whether Isaiah showed any signs of discomfort when handed to Te Whetu at 3.30pm but the young mother said he didn't.

Earlier in the day there was much debate about whether the doors, windows and sunroof of the car were open when Isaiah was left in his car seat on the 20C day.

Crown prosecutor Richard Marchant pointed out Te Whetu had contradicted the original statement she gave police, in her evidence yesterday.

Te Whetu, who is a witness for the Crown in the case, said she couldn't remember whether the car doors, other than her driver's side, were closed when she raced inside the house after returning from Kawerau where she and Parangi had bought the synthetic cannabis off a cousin.

Under questioning by Marchant, Te Whetu's answers in court yesterday were shown to be different from the statement she gave police on November 3, 2015, the day after Isaiah died.

In her police statement Te Whetu said Isaiah was seated behind her in the back seat but in court she said the baby was on the passenger side of the rear seat.

She said after reading her baby's pathology report, which gave hyperthermia or heatstroke as the cause of death, she believed the doors, windows and sunroof of the car must have been closed that day.

Te Whetu also said she assumed someone else would remove Isaiah from the car, and that her mother and sister-in-law did a lot of the parenting of her three children.

The trial is set down for three weeks.