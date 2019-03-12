A spark from a welder is believed to have caused a fire at a $75 million apartment complex under construction in downtown Auckland.

The building site blaze in Graham St was extinguished by workers shortly before firefighters arrived.

A worker at the site told the Herald the fire started in a lift shaft due to a spark from a welder.

The site was evacuated and the thick plume of smoke seen around the city was burning plastic, the worker said. The site crane was not affected by the fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed the fire was in a lift shaft on the 10th floor.

Fenz received the callout at 8.19am. No one was injured, station officer Ali Rodger said.

"It was a small fire, out on arrival," Rodger said.

"It was extinguished by staff using dry powder extinguishers and a fixed hose reel."

They were waiting on a fire investigator to determine the cause of the blaze.

A worker at the site said: "Flames everywhere, me and the other guys try to blitz it out with the fire extinguishers.

"There was too much oxygen in the air so we couldn't take it out."

The building under construction is the Safari Group's Ramada Hotel and Suites Victoria St, a $75m Auckland project with 66 private apartments and 48 hotel apartments.

The blaze was visible across the city, with thick plumes of black smoke drifting over the Auckland skyline.

Four fire engines attended and the fire was put out about 8.45am.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

