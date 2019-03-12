Judge the art, not the artist.

That's the view of high-profile entertainer Russell Harrison, from Rotorua, who says he will continue to sing the songs of Michael Jackson despite fresh allegations in television documentary Leaving Neverland that Jackson was a paedophile.

His calls are backed by prominent rape victim advocate Louise Nicholas who said no one knew the truth because Jackson was no longer around to defend himself.

However, Nicholas said the documentary had been good to highlight sexual violence, particularly among men and boys, and society needed to be careful not to judge people for speaking their truth.

Advertisement

Entertainer Russell Harrison. Photo / File

Harrison, an avid Jackson fan who said he had sung Jackson's songs, mimicked his sound and copied his style for the past 30 years, said it was a "slippery slope" to judge high-profile people's work based on their indiscretions.

"If you choose that lens, you could go all the way back to Shakespeare and Beethoven who had suspicious lives but had created masterpieces and have impacted people for generations. It's the same with Harvey Weinstein, he was involved in hundreds of incredible movies - do you stop watching them all? So judge the art, not the artist."

Harrison said Jackson's music was an important part of his musical make-up.

"I remember as a child listening to Ben on an album from the 1970s. Vocally, he shaped a lot of R'n'B and soul singers and music in general in the past 30 years."

Nicholas said although she had not yet watched the documentary anything that encouraged victims to come forward and tell their story was a good thing.

Rape vicitm advocate Louise Nicholas. Photo / File

However, she said society needed to learn not to question what people said was their truth.

"I like that this has got people talking but with that comes judgment. We get that a lot in the work that we do."

She said it took courage and strength for anyone to "take the step towards disclosure".

"For those men involved in the Michael Jackson case, at the end of the day, they have spoken their truth and we need to respect that ... whether he was a paedophile, we will never know but don't judge our men for coming forward.

"Michael Jackson went though two court cases and was found not guilty and we have to accept that as well."

Nicholas said the allegations would not change her view of Jackson's music.

"You can't take away from the fact he was the master of pop. Radio stations have to give the man kudos for what he has done for music."

Jackson fan Janina Khan, who helped organised the Michael Jackson Memorial Party at Kalah Bar in Ngongotahā in 2010 a year after Jackson's death, said she chose not to watch Leaving Neverland.

Michael Jackson fan Janina Khan. Photo / File r

"I don't want that to change my view of the person I believed he was. He is not here to defend his actions."

She said it didn't seem to be about the truth any more, more about a story and what sold.

"Why didn't they (James Safechuck and Wade Robson) say this before?"