National Party leader Simon Bridges says he is confident his hands are clean and it is the party that has questions to answer, following revelations the police have referred the handling of a political donation to the Serious Fraud Office.

And he added that he had no concerns about the party as he believed it had good processes to deal with political donations.

Police confirmed this morning that they have asked the SFO to look into the complaint made by Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross in October last year.

Ross, who quit and was kicked out of the National caucus last year, lodged a complaint with police about what he alleged was a $100,000 donation to the National Party from businessman Yikun Zhang that was then split into smaller amounts to hide it.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Zhang.

Ross alleged Bridges, MP Todd McClay and party general manager Greg Hamilton all knew about the donation.

"Simon asked me to collect this donation. He was at pains to point out the donation should not be made public and could I ensure this," Ross said last year of the donation.

Ross said he did as Bridges asked, splitting the money into chunks smaller than the $15,000 limit at which donations had to be declared.

But Bridges told reporters this morning he had not instructed anyone to break up the $100,000 donation, nor has he said anything that could have been interpreted that way.

He said the matter seemed to have nothing to do with him, and he was completely confident his hands were clean.

"I've seen the statement (from police). On the face of it, it seems to be about the National Party. The SFO is investigating. I think there's questions for them to answer and you'd hope in due course they'll do that.

"I expect the National Party to fully cooperate."

He said he was not trying to distance himself from the SFO probe, but was simply noting that the police statement was about the National Party.

He was not going to seek clarification from the SFO that he was not involved.

"I would have expected, if that was the case, that they would have been in contact. They haven't."

He did not have concerns about the National Party as he believed the donation had been handled lawfully.

A spokesman for the National Party said neither president Peter Goodfellow nor Hamilton had any comment at this stage.

Speaking to reporters on her way into the party's caucus meeting, National MP Judith Collins said she knew nothing of this morning's announcement by police but it was a matter for the party.

Fellow National MP Mark Mitchell also said it was a matter for the party but he said he was not worried what the public might think.

"It's a process that has to go through. Let's see what exactly the informaton is but, ultimately, the party will comment on it."

Ross has not responded to requests for comment so far today.

Last October Ross had a two-hour meeting with police during which he played a recording of a conversation between Bridges and himself.

He released the phone recording along with text messages between him and Hamilton, but Otago Law Professor and electoral law expert Andrew Geddis has said that they did not show anything concretely illegal.

"[The texts] show that the party organisation is doing what you'd expect it to do under the law, which is ensuring that donations above $1500 (the limit for accepting anonymous donations) are actually coming from real individuals that they can identify," Geddis said last year.

"If there has been some skullduggery going on here, it will be by whoever provided the donations in the first place to the Botany account; if that money was paid under so-called straw donors' names - where you basically make up a person, or use someone else's identity to disguise a donation - it was done by whoever paid the money into the account, and we've got no idea who that is."

Geddis said if the National Party was unable to verify the donors as real people, they would have been obliged to return the money above the $1500 limit per anonymous donor.

"The question for the National Party is whether they were able to identify the identity of those eight donors.

"This could either be completely innocent, or look like an attempt to run around our election disclosure rules. Based on those text messages, I can't see which it is."

Geddis added: "It's only Jami-Lee Ross' word that Bridges had anything at all to do with this donation. Even if it was shown that someone tried to evade the disclosure rules by paying under fake identities, it's then another step to say that Bridges had anything to do with that happening at all."