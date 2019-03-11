The monstrous wasp nest in Hamurana will live another day as a decision on its fate is yet to be made.

The nest, measuring about 2m wide and 2m tall, was found bordering a lifestyle block in early March.

At the time, Bay Pest Services owner-operator Chris Brunel said it was the biggest nest he had seen in 30 years.

Bay Pest Services' Chris Brunel near the nest. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said the nest belonged to German wasps; a species that was particularly nasty and aggressive.

The nest has been poisoned at least three times as Brunel struggled to kill the stubborn wasps.

Today Brunel told the Rotorua Daily Post he was in "holding mode" over its removal after he said the Bay of Plenty Regional Council questioned whether it needed to be removed if it was dead.

"We can't leave it there because it will deteriorate and fall off and it's not far from a stream that runs into Lake Rotorua.

"The worst case is it could fall out and crash across the track or go into the stream."

Bay Pest Services owner-operator Chris Brunel. Photo / Stephen Parker

Brunel said the regional council was in the process of deciding if he should remove the nest.

He said the nest needed to be removed in a controlled way because it was pumped full of dust insecticide, it was heavy and there was no guarantee all the wasps were dead.

"We are 90 per cent sure all of it is dead but it's not something we want to take a risk with.

"We'd like to finish it off properly."

The regional council has been approached for comment.