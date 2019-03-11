The widow of a man shot and killed in South Auckland on Sunday morning is due to give birth to their child today.

Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am.

He is survived by pregnant wife Atiliai Brown, who is due to give birth today, Newshub reported. The couple married less than two months ago.

At the scene of the incident on Monday, a friend said the couple were just starting "a new chapter".

Friends described Brown as a humble, funny and respectful man.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the shooting. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday after a post mortem confirmed Brown suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said Brown's family had been notified and were being supported by police.

"Police remain focused on investigating the circumstances around Brown's death," Faa Va'aelua said.

"Our investigators have made steady progress in the last two days, preserving and securing evidence.

"We are continuing with the gathering of CCTV footage from the immediate area and elsewhere.

"Police are aware of the concern in the community, especially with this level of violence. We are extremely committed to apprehending the perpetrators of this senseless crime as soon as possible.

"I have no doubt there are people in the community who know the identity of those responsible."

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of those involved is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.