The hot rod fraternity in Gisborne is mourning a "top bloke" and "artist" after Wayne Holmberg was killed in a crash in Ōpōtiki on Saturday afternoon.

Carl Wayne Holmberg, a well-known and popular Gisborne man, was 55.

He was driving his 1963 Chevy Nova with wife Sue, 54, and daughter Charley, 14, passengers.

They were on their way to Ōhope.

Advertisement

A car being driven in the opposite direction was allegedly on the wrong side of the road and speeding near the Waioeka River Bridge in Ōpōtiki township.

It was a 45km/h zone.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at 2.55pm on Saturday. Two helicopters were also dispatched.

Police said Mr Holmberg died at the scene of the crash.

Mrs Holmberg and Charley were taken by helicopter to Tauranga Hospital.

Mrs Holmberg was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland. A hospital spokeswoman this morning said she was in a stable condition.

Wayne Holmberg was a well-known member of the Gisborne hot rod fraternity. Photo / Supplied

Charley was treated and discharged from Tauranga Hospital and is in Auckland with her mother and close friends from Gisborne.

Family spokesman Kevin Birtwistle, a close friend of Mr Holmberg, said the hot rod fraternity would miss him terribly.

Birtwistle was travelling in the car behind the family when it happened.

"He was an awesome dad, an awesome husband and an all-round top bloke," said Mr Birtwistle.

"His artistic ability was incredible."

Mr Holmberg owned Bear's Signs, which he started in 1985.

He has been described as very clever, with a passion for hot rodding.

Mr Holmberg was also a life member of the Surf City Rod and Custom Club, which he had been part of for around 37 years, holding positions as committee member, treasurer and president during that time.

He also worked at Martin's Hire Centre many years ago.

The driver of the other car was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

State Highway 2 near Waioeka River Bridge was reopened at about 7pm.

Police have a serious crash investigation under way.