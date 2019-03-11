A multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing delays for citybound traffic this morning.

The 6am crash on the Southern Motorway at the Takanini Interchange was causing delays, and commuters from Papakura were advised to allow extra time.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 6:00AM

A multi-vehicle crash at Takanini Interchange is causing delays for CITYBOUND traffic this morning. Allow extra time from Papakura. ^TP pic.twitter.com/egnGsCAuA1 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 11, 2019

At 6.45 the New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed the crash had been cleared but advised of further delays.

Meanwhile delays are also expected on the Northern Motorway following the clearance of debris near Northcote Rd.

Advertisement

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - DEBRIS/DELAYS - 7:10AM

Due to the clearance of debris near Northcote Rd please expect some delays citybound on the Northern Mwy this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/DiHMkwwHrj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 11, 2019

Another crash in South Auckland was causing delays for commuters after power lines were downed closing the road for a short time.

A section of Redoubt Rd was closed for half an hour following a crash at 6.15am.

The road has been reopened but motorists were advised to allow extra time.

UPDATE 6:45AM - ROAD OPEN

This section of Redoubt Rd has now reopened. Allow extra time this morning with traffic heavy northbound in the area. ^TP

https://t.co/jWsdZlb7Yb — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 11, 2019

See below for the latest traffic report from the New Zealand Transport Agency:

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Lonely Track Rd and Onewa Rd

Northbound: Free flowing

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini, moderate to heavy through East Tamaki to Greenlane

Southbound: Free flowing

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through Great North Rd to St Lukes

Westbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel southbound: Free flowing

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound: Heavy approaching Hillsborough Rd

Westbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing