A multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing delays for citybound traffic this morning.
The 6am crash on the Southern Motorway at the Takanini Interchange was causing delays, and commuters from Papakura were advised to allow extra time.
At 6.45 the New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed the crash had been cleared but advised of further delays.
Meanwhile delays are also expected on the Northern Motorway following the clearance of debris near Northcote Rd.
Another crash in South Auckland was causing delays for commuters after power lines were downed closing the road for a short time.
A section of Redoubt Rd was closed for half an hour following a crash at 6.15am.
The road has been reopened but motorists were advised to allow extra time.
See below for the latest traffic report from the New Zealand Transport Agency:
Northern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Lonely Track Rd and Onewa Rd
Northbound: Free flowing
Southern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini, moderate to heavy through East Tamaki to Greenlane
Southbound: Free flowing
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through Great North Rd to St Lukes
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel southbound: Free flowing
Southwestern Motorway
Southbound: Heavy approaching Hillsborough Rd
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing