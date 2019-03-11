A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition overnight following a collision with a vehicle near Wellington.

Police report the southbound lane of State Highway 1 in Ngauranga Gorge has been closed following the collision around 9.30pm.

A spokeswoman said around 11pm reports from the scene suggest two people were injured in the crash, one a pedestrian who received critical injuries.

It is not known whether the other person injured was someone in the vehicle or another pedestrian or how badly, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement