A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition overnight following a collision with a vehicle near Wellington.

Police report the southbound lane of State Highway 1 in Ngauranga Gorge has been closed following the collision around 9.30pm.

A spokeswoman said around 11pm reports from the scene suggest two people were injured in the crash, one a pedestrian who received critical injuries.

It is not known whether the other person injured was someone in the vehicle or another pedestrian or how badly, the spokeswoman said.

The approximate location of the crash. Photo / NZTA
