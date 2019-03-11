The man shot and killed in Māngere on Sunday morning was 26-year-old Arthur Brown.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said a post mortem indicated he died from a gunshot wound.

"Police remain focused on investigating the circumstances around Mr Brown's death," he said.

"Our investigators have made steady progress in the last two days preserving and securing evidence.

"We are continuing with the gathering of CCTV footage from the immediate area and elsewhere.

"Police are aware of the concern in the community especially with this level of violence.

"We are extremely committed to apprehending the perpetrators of this senseless crime as soon as possible."

Police have since completed a scene examination outside a group of shops on Vine St.

Brown's family had been notified and police extended their sympathies to them at this time. The family was being supported by police.

Faa Va'aelua said he had no doubt there were people in the community who knew who was responsible.

"We are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the identities of those involved to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."