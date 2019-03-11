Police management are investigating the actions of a group of off duty officers after "concerns" were raised about their behaviour.

The alleged behaviour occurred the same night that one officer allegedly sexually assaulted another.

But police are refusing to give further details.

The Herald revealed last week that a 28-year-old policeman had been charged with indecently assaulting and sexually violating a policewoman on February 5 in Northland.

The officer's name was suppressed - as well as further details about the case.

Today Assistant Commissioner Bill Searle confirmed that police were investigating the actions of a number of police officers following concerns around their alleged behaviour while off-duty.

Police would not confirm if the investigation and the alleged sexual assault were linked.

"The allegations relate to inappropriate behaviour that occurred over the course of the evening of 4 February and the early hours of 5 February 2019, while the officers were deployed outside their district," Searle said.

"The New Zealand Police's code of conduct applies at all times, regardless of whether staff are on or off-duty.

"Police treat any allegations relating to potential misconduct by police officers seriously."

The Searle said the actions of the individuals were currently being reviewed and employment investigations are underway.

"One of the officers involved has currently been stood down, while inquiries are ongoing," he said.

"We are unable to comment further at this time due to the ongoing employment investigation."