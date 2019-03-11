Evacuations have taken place after a suspicious package was reported at an Auckland hospital.

Police are at North Shore Hospital following reports of a suspicious package.

Cordons were in place and some staff had been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency and the NZ Defence Force were also at the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said staff had been evacuated from the area immediately around the management suite on the lower ground floor hospital due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

"Police are on-site and are controlling the response," the spokeswoman said.

"Staff are being moved outside a cordoned off area until the contents of the package have been identified."

However, a reporter at the scene said the bomb squad left the hospital at around 2.40pm.