Evacuations have taken place after a suspicious package was reported at an Auckland hospital.
Police are at North Shore Hospital following reports of a suspicious package.
Cordons were in place and some staff had been evacuated as a precaution.
Fire and Emergency and the NZ Defence Force were also at the hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman said staff had been evacuated from the area immediately around the management suite on the lower ground floor hospital due to the discovery of a suspicious package.
"Police are on-site and are controlling the response," the spokeswoman said.
"Staff are being moved outside a cordoned off area until the contents of the package have been identified."
However, a reporter at the scene said the bomb squad left the hospital at around 2.40pm.