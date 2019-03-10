The body Rahul-Nathu Dahya, a man who has been missing since March 5, has been found.

The 22-year-old from Te Horo was last seen on the morning of March 4 in Te Horo Beach, and was reported missing the next day after he failed to arrive at an appointment in Mangaweka.

Friends and family began searching for him across the lower North Island, and his van was found parked in the Vinegar Hill campground.

"After an initial search, police failed to locate him and Search and Rescue [SAR] were called in," police said in a statement.

"SAR volunteers from Whanganui, Palmerston North and Tararua assisted police to search the campground and surrounding areas on Saturday, 10th March.

"The search continued on Sunday and the body, which has been formally identified as Mr Dahya, was located shortly before midday in a bush area near the campground adjacent to State Highway 54."

His death has been referred to the Coroner.