A man has been found dead in Mt Cook National Park after going missing from a run on Saturday night.

The 55-year-old Twizel man was found deceased on the Ball Pass Crossing track yesterday morning.

Police said the man was reported overdue from a run on Saturday night and a Search and Rescue operation involving Department of Conservation staff was launched to find him.

His body was located by members of the public who were on the track.

Police said initial investigations indicate that the man may have slipped while descending the track.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," a statement said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.