The man who died in a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki on Saturday afternoon has been named.

He was 55-year-old Carl Wayne Holmberg of Riverdale, Gisborne.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at 3.40pm on Saturday. Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

A woman, 54, and girl, 14, were stable in Tauranga Hospital's intensive care unit.

They were taken by helicopter in serious and moderate conditions.

The road near the Waioeka River Bridge reopened by 7pm.