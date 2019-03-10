An incident in which two people were rammed by a car in the Bay of Plenty is being investigated by police.

A video of the disturbing incident, which is believed to have occurred in Kawerau, was posted on Facebook yesterday. It shows a driver in a maroon-coloured car reversing on the wrong side of the road before accelerating into a man and a woman.

The man is bumped to the side while the woman tries to get out of the way but is struck by the car and carried on its bonnet for several metres before falling on to the road.

She lies prone for a moment before getting up slowly. The car drives away. People who witnessed the collision can be heard gasping and screaming.

A police spokeswoman said it was reported to police last night by a person who saw the footage on Facebook.

It is not clear when the incident happened, and does not appear to have been reported to police at the time.

Police were now making inquiries, the spokeswoman said.