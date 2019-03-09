One person has died following the serious crash on State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki this afternoon.

Another person is in a serious condition, and two others are moderately injured.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

She confirmed there had been a serious two-car crash on State Highway 2 outside of Ōpōtiki near Woodlands Rd.

Emergency services are responding after being called to the scene about 3pm.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed a helicopter was at the scene along with three ambulances.

Initial indications were one person was critically injured, one seriously injured and two people were moderately injured.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand Transport Agency have confirmed the road is now closed near the Waioeka River Bridge.

Motorists should expect delays or delay their journey.