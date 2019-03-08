New Zealand Police has had to apologise for a gaffe on Twitter where it highlighted the work of Edna Pearce, an officer who ran a concentration camp for Japanese women and children.

"1941 - Constable Edna Pearce was seconded to the Department of Internal Affairs to take charge of an internment camp for Japanese women and children #internationalwomensday," a tweet by NZ Police earlier today said.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was part of a series celebrating women in the police force over the past 78 years.

Twitter users were quick to point out the problem with highlighting the work of that officer.

NZ Police eventually removed the tweet and posted the following apology:

"Sorry if we offended anybody with our last tweet, we have since removed it. We are wanting to show how far we have come. The timeline was put together for the celebration of 75 years of women in police."

The apology was not enough for many Twitter users who say an apology should not come with an "if".

"Sorry if we offended anybody" is not an apology. My mother taught me that when I was 11," someone replied.

"It was completely inappropriate. Maybe you need to re-check the rest of the tweets you have lined up, because that one was definitely offensive," someone else said.

"You really don't understand just how offensive that was, do you? shame on you. shame on your non-apology," another Twitter user added.

""If anyone was offended" is a coward's apology that does not acknowledge any wrongdoing. Try again. And it's still on your website, in the timeline you have attached to this tweet," another person added.