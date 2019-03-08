A woman charged with unlawful possession and reckless discharge of a firearm has been remanded in custody.

The 44-year-old woman appeared at Tauranga District Court this afternoon facing one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and one charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.

Defence lawyer Jason Owers sought bail under strict conditions.

However, Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper disagreed and remanded the woman in custody for the next two weeks. The woman was also granted interim name suppression.

The woman will appear in Tauranga District Court again on March 22.

The charges were laid after gunshots in Bellevue forced children at Bellevue School to be locked inside their classes for more than an hour yesterday.

Otumoetai College and a nearby childcare centre also went into lockdown due to their proximity to the Princess Rd primary school.