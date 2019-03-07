Claims for electric scooters plummetted during the Auckland and Dunedin ban of Lime scooters, new ACC figures show.

Yesterday, the scooters were returned to the streets of Auckland as well as the Otago student city.

Limes were taken off the streets on February 22 following a range of safety concerns.

During that 13-day hiatus to March 7, 28 ACC claims were made for electric scooters, which compared to the 14 days prior, 182 claims, showed a sharp drop.

Advertisement

In the past six months, there have been 1486 electric scooter claims, with the highest claims on the week of February 3 to February 9, when claims reached 113.

The cost of claims has reached $739,184, most of which are logged in Auckland, 742 claims costing $466,883.

Auckland Council chief operating officer Dean Kimpton said the suspension had been lifted on the basis the company would operate within new guidelines set by the council.

Lime will be required to report "serious safety incidents" anywhere in the world to officials within 48 hours.

Mechanical inspections will also be done on every scooter at least once a week.

Lime scooters returned to the streets of Auckland and Dunedin on Thursday morning. Photo / Michael Craig.

Dunedin council community services general manager Simon Pickford said while there was now a good relationship between Lime and the council, the company would continue to be under the ''microscope''.

Ways of regulating e-scooters in Dunedin, including a bylaw, were being explored by the council and a report would be presented at a meeting later this month

The decision to remove them from Auckland ruffled feathers throughout the city, with many users disappointed by the decision.

The Herald is actively seeking comment from Lime.

Electric Scooter Claims by Region

Auckland - 742 claims - $466,883 cost to date.

Christchurch - 420 claims - $162,702 cost to date.

Dunedin - 127 claims - $32,958 cost to date.

Wellington (Hutt Valley) - 117 claims - $57,246 cost to date.

Rest of NZ - 80 claims - $19,395 cost to date.

Claims by Injury Cause

Lost balance/Personal control - 1298

Collision/Knocked over by object - 33

Twisting movement - 28

Slipping, skidding on foot - 19

Pushed or pulled - 17

Loss of control of the vehicle - 15

Puncture - 14

Tripping or stumbling - 14

None - 10

Driving into hole/object - 6

Lifting/carrying/strain - 6

Swerving -6

Struck by person/animal - 5

All other - 15