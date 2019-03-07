If you can't go around or over it, the next option is to go under it: Once again the Government is considering a tunnel in the Waitemata Harbour.

For the past 60 years, the Auckland Harbour Bridge has been the main connection between the North Shore and Auckland's city centre.

However, the structural capacity of the bridge has been maximised and with projected growth looming, heavy vehicle restrictions are likely to be required.

Three separate transport options have been outlined in an NZ Transport Agency report but even if one is decided upon, work won't start until the 2030s.

• Build a tunnel for light rail only.

• Build a tunnel for light rail and road access.

• Or, do nothing.

The three proposed options were handed to Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter in September.

The report highlights public transport use is showing "strong and sustained growth" but peak travel periods are increasing in the country's biggest city.

"The approaches to the Auckland Harbour Bridge are at capacity for vehicles in the morning and afternoon peak periods and heavy vehicle use is increasing," it reads.

"Further development of this project should ultimately enable delivery of a multi-modal corridor across the harbour, with flexibility for rapid transit and road to potentially be delivered in separate tunnels at separate times."