Students at two Tauranga schools were forced into lockdown this morning after police said at least one shot was fired near classrooms.

Distressed students were asked to stay locked in classrooms and out of sight until the lockdown was over. The incident happened at 8.45am.

Police said one adult was arrested after discharging a firearm on a property neighbouring Bellevue School.

"A firearm was later located at that property," Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said.

Advertisement

"We understand this has been a distressing incident for the Bellevue community, especially the staff and students at nearby schools.

"I want to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"The staff at Bellevue Primary School did a fantastic job of following lockdown protocols and ensuring the safety of staff and pupils."

Paulette Hunt, a parent at the school, said she turned up to drop her daughter off to find police cars outside and the principal speaking to officers.

She kept her children with her and drove off to drop her youngest at kindy.

Hunt said she then visited a relative on Anne Rd and said there were police officers around the school border.

A reporter spoke to her just after she had dropped her daughter off for the rest of the school day.

She gave her "a big kiss and a cuddle" before dropping her off.

An Otumoetai College student said in an email she was freaking out.

"We all thought it was a drill at first because our principle [sic] told us we are having practice emergency situations this week and next week.

"It wasn't until our teacher told us it was real until everyone on our class was quiet. We all started freaking out until we heard the news that it was in Bellevue, and then we were just waiting for it to be over.

"Still a little traumatised. I was worried for my brothers who also go to the school. We thought we'd die for a while."

A man who lived directly next to the school said he heard the gunshots and warned the caretaker.

"I asked, 'Did you hear that?' And he said he did," said the man, who only wished to be named Simon, said.

"It was definitely a shotgun blast. It was a loud boom, real loud."

Simon said he then heard the principal on the loudspeaker warning everyone to get inside.

"Within seconds the school was in action. Hats off to the staff there."

He said he had lived next to the school for about five years and said "nothing ever happens like this".

"Usually you hear kids laughing ... this doesn't happen here it is a really quiet neighbourhood."

A parent who wanted to be known as Dorne said in the 20 years she has had her five

children attending Bellevue School and others in the area, this is the first time anything like this has happened.