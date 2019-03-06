On today's Viewpoint NZ we discuss the pros and cons of bike lanes.

Do we need them? Or do cyclists just need to exercise more caution on the road?

Also on today's show:

• a special kura in Te Aurere gets funding form the Provincial Growth Fund

Advertisement

• adaptive surfing at the Mount

• Greymouth hospital rebuild grinding on

• a massive solar installation on a school in Kaitaia

• Seaweek in Hawke's Bay

• new recycling options in Dunedin

• Kaikoura's A&P is back and better than ever

• the battle to eradicate wilding pines on the Central Plateau

• and Bluff Oysters are on their way!