Two Tauranga primary schools are in lockdown as police respond to a "firearms incident".

Staff and students at Bellevue School and Otumoetai College have been put into a "lockdown" after reports of an incident at 8.45am.

A student at Otumoetai College said there was a mixed feeling among students right now and "there are people here really scared and stressed out".

"We're just trying to stay calm."

The student said no one really knew what was going on.

"[Teachers] have just said 'this is not a drill'. That's all we've been told so far."

Reports on social media suggest there have been gunshots heard. The student said that's what other students at the school were also saying.

A police media spokeswoman said the armed offenders squad had been alerted to the incident and police were responding.

"It looks like the school is in lockdown and we are responding to a firearms incident in the area," she said.

A group of about 15 parents gathered outside the school gates, waiting for news from inside the school. A reporter overheard a parent saying the children are fine but were still in lockdown.

Matthew King, chairman of the Bellevue School board of trustees, said he had no comment to make when contacted by the Bay of Plenty Times this morning.

No one at the schools' office lines could be reached this morning.