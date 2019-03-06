A person reported missing in a house fire in Eastern Bay of Plenty has been accounted for.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Stewart Street in Opotiki at 6.15 this morning to find it well-involved in fire.

They were initially searching for a missing person, but that person has been accounted for.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency says there are no reported injuries and the fire is now out.

Fire investigators will be at the scene this morning to look into the cause of the blaze.