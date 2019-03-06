A multi-car crash at the Newmarket Flyover has been cleared but traffic is heading north is backed up to Mount Wellington.

Motorists heading northbound on State Highway 1 in Auckland are advised to consider a different route.

NZ Transport Agency reported about the incident at 2.30pm and now advises motorists to consider using State Highway 20 and State Highway 16 to travel north.

St John transported two people to Auckland Hospital following the incident, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport reports several streets in the Manurewa suburb have been closed following a large warehouse fire.

Traffic management has been set up on Maich Rd, west of the Manurewa shopping centre.

An additional cordon has also been set up and closures are now in place on Jellicoe Rd, Beatty Ave, Ruth St and Gloucester Rd.