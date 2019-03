Firefighters are battling a huge blaze in South Auckland.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Will Trafford

A Fire Service New Zealand spokesman said a building and cars were on fire on Jellicoe Street, Manurewa. It is not believed anyone is injured and St John has not dispatched an ambulance.

Posted by Megan Fletcher on Tuesday, 5 March 2019

An emergency call was received at 11.30am, and 10 fire engines were now at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 11.30am. Photo / Supplied

Police say they are assisting FENZ with traffic management.

Advertisement

"The only cordons we are aware of is around the building."