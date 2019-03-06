The New Zealand Herald's #NotForSale campaign with World Vision to combat exploitation of young girls in Asia has been nominated twice in the prestigious 2019 Global Media Awards.

The Herald-World Vision "Not For Sale: Ending Exploitation of Girls" campaign, which focused on child marriage, child labour and trafficking in India and Myanmar, was named a finalist for best use of video and best public relations/community service campaign in the awards, which are run by the International News Media Association (INMA).

The two-week campaign in September and October last year highlighted stories of exploitation among individual girls and their families and appealed for donations to fund World Vision's child protection work across the Asian region.

Minu, 17 and her mother in a village near Muzaffapur, Bihar, India. Photo / Mike Scott

The initial fundraising target was $100,000 – it reached $193,475 and World Vision gained 42 child sponsorships with an estimated lifetime value of $176,400.

Managing editor Shayne Currie, who welcomed the nominations as recognition for all those involved in the project, said the campaign showed New Zealanders can be part of the solution.

"With Asia on New Zealand's doorstep, we felt compelled to shine a light in dark corners, to make our audience aware of the plight of thousands of young women."

The campaign involved months of advance preparation by Herald and World Vision staff, including child safety non-identification protocols to ensure the girls featured did not suffer any repercussions as a result of the series.

Prabha, 19, was married at 16 in an arranged union. Photo / Mike Scott

Herald newspaper columnist and Newstalk ZB radio host Kerre McIvor and Herald videographer Mike Scott then spent three weeks in August travelling the Bihar region in India and Yangon in Myanmar to capture the stories of vulnerable children and their families.

Their compelling stories bore unflinching witness to the reality of life for many girls in Asia. They included:

The father who tried to marry off his 14-year-old daughter in secret for her dowry - but was stopped by the women of his village

The sex trafficking victim who was raped, sold into forced marriage and forced to work like a slave. She escaped and gave evidence in court against her captors.

The 14-year-old girl who had to give up school and make ankle trinkets for 16 hours a day because her father fell sick and could not work. 'Half my life is over," she told us

The campaign gave away 3D viewers so readers could enter the life of a child bride by watching a Virtual Reality film directed by Gabo Arora and Fifer Garbesi.

The biggest story of the campaign was a deliberately provocative stunt wedding in Auckland.

Actors Kylie Thompson, 18, and Alan Fish, 55, pretended to get married at St Paul's Church to gauge public reaction. Some passersby turned their heads in horror and muttered words of disgust but none approached the newlyweds to question the situation.

Kerre McIvor talks with Devi Singh 38, and Jitendar Singh, 35, of a mens group in Agra fighting against traditions that discriminate against girls and women. Photo / Mike Scott

Columnist and radio host Kerre McIvor said she had wanted to save all the girls she met, from Riya, the 14-year-old daughter of a prostitute, to Sapna, the girl making bracelets for tourists for 16 hours a day (names both changed to protect the girls).

"Walking away from them was the hardest things I have done,"

The campaign also showed readers where their money would go. Thirty dollars

could change children's lives in India by helping parents understand and

speak up for the rights of all children. A $250 donation could help a survivor of

trafficking in Myanmar start a new life with basic needs such as clothing and

shelter, and life skills training. World Vision head of marketing and engagement

Gareth Owen said the money would also be used on lobbying local decision

makers to change oppressive laws.