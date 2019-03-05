An Auckland wheelchair user was forced into oncoming traffic while attempting to get to their parked car because there was no ramp from the kerb to the car park.

Footage shows the wheelchair user having to navigate onto the road through traffic in a bid to get to the car because the kerb was too high to access the mobility park.

With no ramped kerb at the mobility park on Broadway, the wheelchair user was forced to travel up the road to use the pedestrian ramp to get onto the road.

However, this forced them into oncoming traffic, raising the safety risk for both the wheelchair user and drivers.

Footage shows the wheelchair user having to navigate through traffic to reach their car parked in the mobility park. Photo / Supplied

Viewers have taken to social media to express their concerns, with one wheelchair user saying "this is a common event for me".

Another person who uses a wheelchair said: "Even if ramps aren't perfect I'd rather they slap up quick and easy temporary ramps near all mobility parks as a short term solution."

Auckland Transport currently works with CCS Disability Action on the number of mobility parks and say they try their best to put mobility parks away from busy main roads.

They initially planned on putting a ramp near the mobility parks on Broadway close to Event Cinemas, but decided against it as the footpath wasn't wide enough and the kerb as too high to be done safely.

Auckland Transport are now looking to extend the number of mobility parks on Davis Crescent.