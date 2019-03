Footage showing two drivers in Auckland escaping a queue of traffic by driving on the footpath has been uploaded to YouTube.

The video shows the lengths some drivers will go to to avoid sitting in a queue of cars.

The dashcam footage was captured on Monday morning in commuter traffic in Glenfield on Auckland's North Shore.

The person who captured the footage, who would rather stay anonymous, says the footage has been sent to police but a full report is yet to be filed.