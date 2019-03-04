Firefighters are battling to control a fire which has destroyed a house in the remote settlement of Akitio in the Tararua District.

Fire and Emergency NZ Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said they had one appliance at the scene "extinguishing potential risk of spreading to vegetation".

He said a helicopter was on standby and three fire engines were on their way.

The houseowner was away at the time of the blaze and had not been able to be contacted about it, a fire spokeswoman said.