Firefighters are battling a house fire on Dryden Rd in Enderley, Hamilton.

The occupants in the house at the time it caught fire were unharmed.

Fire crews from Pukete, Chartwell and Hamilton were called to the job just before 6pm and are still battling the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown said the house was well involved when firefighters arrived.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said three people who were at the address were checked by ambulance crew, but there were no injuries.

Police are in attendance to manage traffic in the area.

Earlier this evening fire crew from Clevedon and Kawakawa were called to another large house fire at 5.24pm on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd near Clevedon.

Underdown said there were initial reports that someone might still be inside the house, but the occupants were later all accounted for.

The fire took hold of a single storey 10m x 20m building.

A fire safety investigator was also at the scene.