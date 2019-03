A person was trapped in their car after it rolled on SH25 near Tairua in the Coromandel Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the crash about 2km south of Pumpkin Hill.

Firefighters freed the person from the vehicle and the person was transported by ambulance to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Police media spokesperson said Police were called to the crash just before 3.30pm.

The car had rolled in a single vehicle crash leaving the person trapped.