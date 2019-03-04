A second person has been arrested for the aggravated robbery of the BP Lynmore service station.

The robbery happened on December 10 last year when cash and tobacco were stolen.

Police have confirmed a second person was arrested by police last week.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery of the service station on December 10 when $122.40 cash and $2824 in tobacco products were taken.

He appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody to reappear on March 14.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in January and will reappear in court on April 5.