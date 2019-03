A man has been charged with assault following an incident at Rotorua Intermediate School last week when a teacher was allegedly left injured.

A police communications spokeswoman has confirmed an 18-year-old man has been charged with assault and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on March 13.



The Rotorua Intermediate School teacher was left concussed and shaken after allegedly being punched in the head in front of hundreds of pupils during school pick-up on Wednesday last week.